Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,613 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 818,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

