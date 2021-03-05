Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 115,953 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6,840.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,953 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

SPB opened at $77.62 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

