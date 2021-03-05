Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $335.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,817 shares of company stock valued at $45,528,294. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

