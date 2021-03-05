Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives $377.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $377.06.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,641. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,195 shares of company stock worth $45,945,635. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.