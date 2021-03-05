Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in February

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PALAF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 3,126,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 18.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.40.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
