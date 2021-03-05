Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in February

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PALAF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 3,126,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 18.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.