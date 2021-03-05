Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 48,536 Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,536 shares during the period. American River Bankshares comprises 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American River Bankshares worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of AMRB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

