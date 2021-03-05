Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PMBC opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

