Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was down 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 4,448,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,394,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $3,108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,566,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

