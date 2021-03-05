Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Barrington Research

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE OUT opened at $21.46 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.