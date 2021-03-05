Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OFIX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 118,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

