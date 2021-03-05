Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orthofix Medical in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OFIX. TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OFIX stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.