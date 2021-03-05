Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $5,062,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,544,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

