ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.33

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.33 and traded as high as $85.51. ORIX shares last traded at $84.32, with a volume of 34,477 shares traded.
IX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.
