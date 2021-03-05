ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.33

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.33 and traded as high as $85.51. ORIX shares last traded at $84.32, with a volume of 34,477 shares traded.

IX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

