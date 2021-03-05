Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after buying an additional 377,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 422,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $46,503,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

