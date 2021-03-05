Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ALLETE by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $76.67.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

