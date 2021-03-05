Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.19 Million in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 880,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 358,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.