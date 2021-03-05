Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 516.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 335,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after buying an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 70.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of SR stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $81.63.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

