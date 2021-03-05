Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Green Dot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Green Dot by 64.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 176.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

GDOT opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

