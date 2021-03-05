ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) PT Raised to $10.00

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORBC. Roth Capital increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $548.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.