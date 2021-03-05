Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 20,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,284,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 896,965 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,371,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 517,567 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $67.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

