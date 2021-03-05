OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

OptiNose stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 1,251,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,184. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

