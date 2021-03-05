Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc Sells 24,600 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $283,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 174,400 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,054,432.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $2,967,500.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 40,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNR. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

