Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nano-X Imaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nano-X Imaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $36.41 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.36.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

