Oppenheimer Weighs in on Athenex, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athenex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laidlaw dropped their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $418.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Athenex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

