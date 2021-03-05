Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

