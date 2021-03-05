Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of XM stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

