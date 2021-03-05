Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

CCRN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

