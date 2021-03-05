Oppenheimer Boosts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $148.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRTX. JMP Securities upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $117.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

