Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

