Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $11.50. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.
The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a market cap of $48.97 million, a P/E ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
