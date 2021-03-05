Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $11.50. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $48.97 million, a P/E ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

