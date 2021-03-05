Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$91.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Onex stock opened at C$75.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Onex has a 52 week low of C$37.00 and a 52 week high of C$78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.07.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

