Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Onex stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

