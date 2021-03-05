Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.21–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.32 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.44 EPS.

Shares of OKTA opened at $226.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -117.21 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.92.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.00.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.