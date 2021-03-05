Observer Hits Market Capitalization of $17.09 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.30 or 0.00740003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.