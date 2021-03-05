Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 28th total of 802,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,540. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.