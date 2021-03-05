nYFI One Day Trading Volume Hits $54,541.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, nYFI has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One nYFI token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a total market cap of $403,863.76 and approximately $54,541.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.78 or 0.00470979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00069245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00083487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.80 or 0.00471025 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars.

