Nxt (NXT) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $27.65 million and $1.75 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006217 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

