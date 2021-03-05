NWK Group Inc. Sells 82 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NWK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.55. 1,852,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,721,410. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

