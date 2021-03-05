NWK Group Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NWK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.40. 3,231,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,223,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.