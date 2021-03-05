NWK Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 1.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Insiders have sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $6.31 on Friday, hitting $191.79. 35,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,637. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

