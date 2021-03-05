NWK Group Inc. Buys New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.72. 30,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.