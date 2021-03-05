NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,441.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,806.54. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,510.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,219.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $150,865,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,936,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

