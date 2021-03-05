NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to $2.25 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVSF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

