NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.24.

NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.73. 34,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,395. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

