NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.25. The company traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 353420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.40.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$499.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.