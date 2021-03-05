NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at CIBC

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

NVA opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The company has a market cap of C$523.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

