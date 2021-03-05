Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 85,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000.

NYSE JSD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0865 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

