Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NXN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

