Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NXN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.21.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
