Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

