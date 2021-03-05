NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NuVasive by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $62.94 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -286.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

