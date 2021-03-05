Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

